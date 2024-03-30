Next Article

YouTube Music website enables downloading for offline listening

By Akash Pandey Mar 30, 2024

What's the story YouTube Music's website now offers offline downloads for songs and podcasts. This development was first noticed in February when users reported seeing a "New! Download music to listen offline" notification next to the Library tab in the sidebar. The addition of this feature allows users to manage their downloads through Settings > Downloads, where they can also opt to delete all saved content.

Download management and device limitations

Setting up downloads on the web will count toward a user's 10-device limit, a restriction unlikely to affect most users. When visiting an album or single page, users will see a download button located between the "Save to library" button and the three-dot overflow menu. A "Downloading..." indicator in the bottom-left corner will display progress, and once downloaded, a new Downloads tab will appear on their Library page.

Google's policy on download availability

Google has clarified that downloads "remain available as long as your device has an active internet connection at least once every 30 days." This policy is standard among most streaming services. The introduction of this feature marks a significant step for YouTube Music, which currently does not offer a native desktop app. The new feature is compatible with Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Opera browsers.

Speculation surrounding the feature

So far, one YouTube Music user has confirmed the availability of web downloads feature. It is speculated that downloading songs may require a YouTube Premium subscription. However, it remains uncertain whether podcast downloads are available to all users or only premium subscribers. Details about the accessibility of this feature are yet to be confirmed by Google.