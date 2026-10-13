YouTube Premium will gain automatic background play on Android Automotive
Technology
YouTube is about to make road trips a bit more fun for Premium users with automatic background play in cars running Android Automotive.
Soon, you'll be able to listen to your favorite videos while driving, without needing the app open on screen, just seamless audio as you go.
Play Store redesigned for Android Automotive
Google's also revamping the Play Store for Android Automotive, making it easier to find and use apps across all kinds of car screens.
With over 700 apps (think STARZ, Firefox, Ludo King, and JioHotstar) now available and better categories, finding what you want on the road just got simpler.