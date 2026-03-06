YouTube's direct messaging feature is now available in these countries Technology Mar 06, 2026

YouTube is rolling out its direct messaging feature to 31 countries across Europe, after first trying it out in Poland and Ireland earlier this year (2026).

Now, users aged 18 and older can chat inside the app, sharing videos, Shorts, and live streams with friends.

To start a chat, send an invite link via the app's share sheet or share menu. If your friend accepts within seven days, you're good to go.