YouTube's direct messaging feature is now available in these countries
YouTube is rolling out its direct messaging feature to 31 countries across Europe, after first trying it out in Poland and Ireland earlier this year (2026).
Now, users aged 18 and older can chat inside the app, sharing videos, Shorts, and live streams with friends.
To start a chat, send an invite link via the app's share sheet or share menu. If your friend accepts within seven days, you're good to go.
Other options available in chat
Once you're in, you can send messages, delete chats, or even block or report people if needed.
YouTube will keep an eye on conversations for any rule-breaking.
Right now, this is only available for select signed-in accounts in these regions.
Check if you have the update
The feature covers a big chunk of Europe, including Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and 25 more countries; so if you're in one of these places and 18 and older, check your app for the update.