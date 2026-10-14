Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu says AI coding hype overstates productivity
Technology
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu is calling out the hype around AI in coding, saying it's helpful but hasn't brought the massive 10x productivity boost some expected.
According to him, AI can make things faster, maybe by half, but real, production-ready apps still need human brains behind them.
Vembu says AI costly and promising
Vembu also pointed out that using AI isn't cheap: server prices are up because of all those new data centers, and running advanced models needs pricey GPUs and tokens.
He admits there are big challenges ahead, but he's hopeful about future breakthroughs like smarter code checks, even if we're not quite there yet.