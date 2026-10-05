Zoom announces AI slides and sheets for presentations and spreadsheets
Technology
Zoom announced AI Slides and AI Sheets, which were available in preview in spring 2026 (March 2026), letting you turn meeting chats and data straight into organized presentations or spreadsheets within the Zoom space you already use.
It's a clear move to compete with Google Docs, but all within the Zoom space you already use.
Zoom adds privacy and deepfake detection
Zoom's also rolling out features focused on privacy and security: your data won't be used to train its AI, and a new deepfake detector will warn you about fake media in real time.
Plus, there's live voice translation in five languages and avatars that actually copy your expressions during calls.
Zoom's aiming for an all-in-one platform that feels smarter (and safer) for everyone.