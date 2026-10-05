Zoom introduces AI Slides, AI Sheets and live deepfake detection
Zoom announced AI Slides and AI Sheets, letting you whip up presentations and spreadsheets from conversations and raw data from meetings and other locations across Zoom Workplace:
AI Slides helps create decks and AI Sheets helps create spreadsheets.
They're also stepping up security: Zoom is implementing a new layer of deepfake detection in meetings, using deepfake detection to flag fake audio or video in real time during calls.
Zoom adds translation and AI companion
These updates are part of Zoom's push to rival Google's productivity tools.
There's also a beta live translation feature for English, Chinese, Spanish, French, and Japanese, so language barriers are less of a thing.
Plus, avatar upgrades will make your digital self more expressive while the AI Companion can help with post-meeting tasks and even connect with platforms like Salesforce.