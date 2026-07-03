Zoom turns into AI-powered business platform, Velchamy Sankarlingam says

Zoom hires AI engineers in India

India is now a major focus for Zoom, thanks to its fast-growing digital scene. Zoom is hiring more AI and ML engineers here and rolling out Zoom Phones across several telecom circles, with plans to expand further.

For hybrid workspaces, they are introducing cool AI tools like multi-camera views and personalized discussion summaries; even though there are some early tech hurdles, the long-term productivity boost looks promising.