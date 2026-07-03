Zoom turns into AI-powered business platform, Velchamy Sankarlingam says
Zoom isn't just about video calls anymore; it's turning into an AI-powered business platform.
The company is adding smart features to help teams get more done, making meetings and calls the starting point for real tasks.
As Zoom's President of Product and Engineering Velchamy Sankarlingam puts it, meetings are becoming the starting point for business actions.
Zoom hires AI engineers in India
India is now a major focus for Zoom, thanks to its fast-growing digital scene. Zoom is hiring more AI and ML engineers here and rolling out Zoom Phones across several telecom circles, with plans to expand further.
For hybrid workspaces, they are introducing cool AI tools like multi-camera views and personalized discussion summaries; even though there are some early tech hurdles, the long-term productivity boost looks promising.