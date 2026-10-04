Zoom unveils AI slides and sheets with AI Companion 3.0
Technology
Zoom just announced AI Slides and AI Sheets, letting you turn meeting talk and data into ready-made slides or spreadsheets.
Both features run on Zoom's new AI Companion 3.0, which helps you whip up docs and templates right inside Zoom, making it feel a lot more like an all-in-one workspace.
Zoom adds deepfake detector, voice translation
Zoom is also stepping up security with a deepfake detector that flags fake audio or video during meetings.
Plus, there's now a live voice translation feature in five languages in beta, with limitations, and new avatars that copy your facial expressions for more fun (and less awkward) calls.
All these updates are aimed at making Zoom smoother, safer, and way more useful for work.