Zuckerberg working with Alexandr Wang and Nat Friedman at Meta Technology Apr 15, 2026

Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't just calling the shots from the top; he's now actually working side by side with Meta's AI team, including AI chief Alexandr Wang and former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman.

This hands-on move shows how serious he is about making sure Meta keeps up with big names like OpenAI and Google in the race for smarter tech.