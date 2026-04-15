Zuckerberg working with Alexandr Wang and Nat Friedman at Meta
Technology
Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't just calling the shots from the top; he's now actually working side by side with Meta's AI team, including AI chief Alexandr Wang and former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman.
This hands-on move shows how serious he is about making sure Meta keeps up with big names like OpenAI and Google in the race for smarter tech.
Meta pours $15B into Scale AI
Meta has poured about $15 billion into Scale AI to boost its AI game.
The strategy seems to be working: its Muse Spark AI model has already helped lift Meta's stock.
With Zuckerberg personally involved and top talent on board, Meta is clearly betting big on leading the next wave of AI innovation.