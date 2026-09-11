Zuckoff app detects Meta smart glasses, attracts EU scrutiny
Technology
Zuckoff, a new app by Polish developer Pawel Szydlowski, lets you know if Meta's smart glasses are around, those same glasses people worry can record without permission.
Using Bluetooth signals, the app estimates how close the glasses are.
Since launching in August 2026, it's already picked up 5,000 users and caught European Union regulators' attention.
Pawel Szydlowski urges smart glasses notice
Szydlowski says, "We as a society have the right to at least know that someone is recording."
The Pro version even notifies you if active glasses are nearby, even when not in use.
Meanwhile, Meta has disabled tampered devices and removed Instagram accounts linked to harassment videos.
The debate about privacy with these smart glasses is still going strong.