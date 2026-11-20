Nicholls's unbeaten 175 is now the highest score by a No. 3 batter for New Zealand against India in Tests, as per Cricinfo.

He surpassed Andrew Jones's previous record of an unbeaten 170 runs from the second innings of a Test match at Eden Park in Auckland back in February 1990.

Meanwhile, Nicholls also recorded his second-highest individual Test score, only behind his 200* versus Sri Lanka in 2023, which also came in Wellington.