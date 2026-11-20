Wellington Test, Henry Nicholls slams 175* against India: Key stats
What's the story
New Zealand's Henry Nicholls played a valiant innings of 175 not out, helping his team to a total of 368/10 in the first innings of the opening Test match against India. The match is being held at Wellington's Basin Reserve. The innings came after the Kiwis were reduced to 70/5 on Day 1. Nicholls then joined forces with fellow centurion Glenn Phillips, as the duo shared a massive 216-run partnership. Here we look at Nicholls's performance and stats.
Knock
A stunning hand from Nicholls
Nicholls and Phillips staged a remarkable fightback on Day 1, helping the Kiwis finish with a score of 243/5.
While Phillips departed for 118 on Day 2 morning, Nicholls continued to hold one end.
He remained unfazed as the Kiwis crossed the 350-run mark.
Resuming Day 2 on a score of 113*, Nicholls ended up smashing 175* off 335 balls, with 21 fours.
Record-breaking feat
Highest score by a NZ No. 3 batter against India
Nicholls's unbeaten 175 is now the highest score by a No. 3 batter for New Zealand against India in Tests, as per Cricinfo.
He surpassed Andrew Jones's previous record of an unbeaten 170 runs from the second innings of a Test match at Eden Park in Auckland back in February 1990.
Meanwhile, Nicholls also recorded his second-highest individual Test score, only behind his 200* versus Sri Lanka in 2023, which also came in Wellington.
Partnership details
Partnership record for Nicholls and Phillips
Nicholls and Phillips have recorded the 2nd-highest stand for New Zealand against India in the longest format for the sixth wicket or below.
Highest partnerships for 6th wicket or lower for NZ vs IND in Tests:
352 - Brendon McCullum, BJ Watling - Wellington, 2014.
216 - Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips - Wellington, 2026.
186 - Jesse Ryder, Daniel Vettori - Hamilton, 2009.
Venue stats
1,000 Test runs in Wellington
During his stay, Nicholls also went past 1,000 Test runs in Wellington, becoming the sixth Kiwi batter with this milestone.
The southpaw has completed 1,098 runs across 15 innings here at a stunning average of 91.5.
Five of his nine 50-plus scores here have been converted into hundreds.
Coming to his First-Class stats, Nicholls has gone past 9,500 runs (now 9,553) in his 148th match.
He clocked his 25th hundred, besides also owning 47 fifties.
Test career
3,500 runs in Tests
Nicholls has now raced to 3,533 runs at an average of 41.56 from 61 matches (95 innings), as per Cricinfo.
He recorded his 12th hundred as the tally also includes as many fifties.
Nicholls went par with John Wright and Brendon McCullum in terms of Test tons for the Kiwis.
2,244 of his runs have come in home Tests at 52.18 (100s: 9, 50s: 8).
Nicholls's performance was all the more impressive considering his average of just 13.55 with a top score of 44 in six Tests against India before this match.