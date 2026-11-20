Glenn Phillips becomes 1st player with this record against India
What's the story
New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips has made history by becoming the first player in the world to score centuries in all three formats of international cricket against India in a single calendar year. He achieved this feat during the ongoing first Test at Wellington's Basin Reserve. Phillips had earlier scored a century against India in an ODI match on January 18, 2026, and followed it up with another hundred in a T20I match on October 30.
Milestone achievement
Second player to achieve this feat
Phillips, who batted at No. 7 in the first innings of the ongoing Test match, took 194 balls to reach his century.
He is also only the second player ever to score centuries in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is against a single opponent in a calendar year, as per Cricbuzz.
Former India captain Rohit Sharma had achieved this feat against Sri Lanka in 2017.
Match impact
Phillips scores 118 in Wellington Test
Resuming Day 2 on a score of 94*, Phillips ended up smashing 118 off 216 balls, with 14 fours.
He was bowled out by Indian pacer Akash Deep in the 94th over of New Zealand's innings.
Notably, he head earlier come into bat when New Zealand were 70/5 on Day 1.
He added a partnership worth 216 alongside Henry Nicholls.
Record
Partnership record alongside Nicholls
Nicholls and Phillips have recorded the 2nd-highest stand for New Zealand against India in the longest format for the sixth wicket or below.
Highest partnerships for 6th wicket or lower for NZ vs IND in Tests
352 - Brendon McCullum, BJ Watling - Wellington, 2014
216 - Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips - Wellington, 2026
186 - Jesse Ryder, Daniel Vettori - Hamilton, 2009
Do you know?
Phillips joins Watson and Hope with all-format tons against India
Phillips is now the third batter with a century across all formats against India. As per Cricbuzz, he joined the likes of Shane Watson and Shai Hope.
Runs
Phillips slams his 2nd hundred in Tests
Phillips slammed his 2nd hundred in Tests. He also has 5 fifties.
On Day 1, he went on to surpass the 1,000-run mark.
He now has 1,074 runs at 38.35 from 20 matches (34 innings).
In four matches against India (6 innings), Phillips has scored 232 runs at 46.4. He clocked his maiden 50-plus score.
Meanwhile, this was his third fifty-plus score on home soil. From 10 matches (15 innings), he has amassed 415 runs at 31.92, as per Cricinfo.