Home / News / Sports News / 2021 French Open: Maria Sakkari ousts defending champion Iga Swiatek
Sports

2021 French Open: Maria Sakkari ousts defending champion Iga Swiatek

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 06:33 pm
2021 French Open: Maria Sakkari ousts defending champion Iga Swiatek
Maria Sakkari has ousted defending women's singles champion Iga Swiatek

17th seed Maria Sakkari powered past defending champion Iga Swiatek in their women's singles quarter-final match of the 2021 French Open on Wednesday. A dominant Sakkari reached her maiden semi-final at a Slam event. In the first career meeting between the two, Sakkari won 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets. She will take on Barbora Krejcikova in the last four. Here's more.

In this article
Match

How did the quarter-final clash pan out?

Swiatek looked comfortable in the beginning, breaking Sakkari to take a 2-0 lead. Sakkari rallied back to hold on after two quality serves down the middle and T to secure a hold (2-2). Sakkari got the advantage, breaking Swiatek at 5-4 before serving for the set. The second set saw Sakkari break Swiatek as she won five games on the bounce.

Information

Sakkari registers 10th win at Roland Garros

Sakkari now has a 31-20 win-loss record at Grand Slams. This was her 10th win at Roland Garros. She has a win-loss record of 10-4. Prior to this, her best finish at Roland Garros was two third-round berths in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

Sakkari in 2021

A look at Sakkari's run in 2021

Sakkari had lost in the second round of the Italian Open in a three-set duel against Coco Gauff. Prior to that, she had lost in the round of 16 across two successive tournaments - Porsche Grand Prix and Madrid Open. Sakkari now has a 5-1 win-loss record at Slam events in 2021. She had lost in the first round at the 2021 Australian Open.

Battle

Sakkari to face Krejcikova in last four

Sakkari will take on world number 33 Barbora Krejcikova in the semi-final. Earlier today, Krejcikova beat America's Coco Gauff to book a maiden first Grand Slam semi-final (singles). Krejcikova staged a dramatic turnaround after trailing in the first set, winning 7-5 (8-6), 6-3 eventually. Notably, Krejcikova has won five Grand Slam honors in the women's doubles and mixed doubles events respectively.

Swiatek

Sakkari ends Swiatek's 10-match winning run across tournaments

Polish international Swiatek had come into the French Open after emerging victorious at the Italian Open, beating Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 in straight sets. After reaching the fourth round in the 2019 French Open, she emerged victorious last season. With a defeat against Sakkari, the 19-year-old Swiatek now has a 14-2 record at Roland Garros. Sakkari also ended Swiatek's 10-match winning run across tournaments.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Williamson will miss second Test against England, Latham handed captaincy

Latest News

Rafael Nadal overcomes Schwartzman to enter the French Open semi-final

Sports

Did Sushant-Sara take drugs on 'Kedarnath' sets? Nitish Bharadwaj answers

Entertainment

'Raabta' anniversary: Kriti Sanon talks about her 'connection' with SSR

Entertainment

Production of Pixel Fold's display rumored to commence in October

Science

'The Family Man 2': How much did the actors receive?

Entertainment

Latest Sports News

Williamson will miss second Test against England, Latham handed captaincy

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020: All that you need to know

Sports

French Open: Krejcikova beats Gauff, reaches her first singles semi-finals

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020: Decoding the contenders for the Golden Boot

Sports

WTC final: How does Virat Kohli perform against New Zealand?

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

2021 French Open: Pavlyuchenkova beats Rybakina to reach semis

Sports

2021 French Open: Serena Williams gets knocked out

Sports

2021 French Open: Iga Swiatek advances to the fourth round

Sports

2021 French Open: Serena Williams advances to the fourth round

Sports
Trending Topics