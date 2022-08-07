Sports

Commonwealth Games: Indian women's hockey team wins bronze medal

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 07, 2022, 03:23 pm 2 min read

India have won the bronze medal in women's hockey (Photo credit: Twitter/@thecgf)

The Indian women's hockey team survived a severe test against New Zealand to win the bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sunday. India led the match 1-0 for most parts of the match but saw New Zealand level the show right at the death in quarter 4. Olivia Merry converted the penalty stroke. Thereafter, India won the shootout 2-1.

Match Salima's goal canceled out by Merry

Salima Tete scored India's goal earlier in quarter 2 from a tight angle to hand her side the lead. India held on and looked to close out the match in a crunch end-to-end contest. However, Navneet Kaur committed foul in front of goal late on and India lost the referral. Merry converted the resulting penalty corner to force the game into a penalty shootout.

Information Savita the hero for India in the shootout

In the shootout, Savita made three superb saves to help keep India in the contest. In terms of goals, Sonita and Navneet Kaur put the ball past Kiwi keeper Grace O'Hanlon. NZ managed just one goal.

Twitter Post A bronze for India

INDIAN EVES🏑 WINS BR🥉NZE



Indian Women's #Hockey Team wins solid bronze🥉against New Zealand's Women's team on a penalty shootout score of 2-1🏑



Well-thought teamwork with ample energy helped the girls deliver their best to win the BRONZE 🤩



Information India's run at the 2022 CWG

The Indian women's hockey team lost 0-3 in the penalty shootout after the scores were leveled 1-1 against Australia in the semis. Earlier, they bested Ghana (5-0) and Wales (4-1) before losing 1-3 to England and then clinching a 3-2 win over Canada.

Medal 3rd CWG medal for the Indian women's hockey team

This is the third Commonwealth Games medal for the Indian women's hockey team. In 2022 Manchester, India beat England Women in the final to bag gold. In 2006, India settled for silver after losing the final against the mighty Aussies. And now, they have won bronze after seeing out a thriller versus the Kiwi eves.