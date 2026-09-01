What makes Rohit & Kohli crucial for ODI World Cup?
What's the story
Veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to make the cut for the Indian cricket team for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. There were rumors about the management wanting to move on from Rohit, but BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia quashed the same. India, who last won the 2011 ODI World Cup, will be keen to go the distance with these two stalwarts.
Context
Why does this story matter?
Amid growing calls for his retirement, former Indian captain Rohit answered his critics in style, smashing a historic century at Lord's against England in July.
With every ODI now carrying greater significance, Rohit's experience could still prove invaluable.
On the other hand, Kohli's consistency and fitness mean he is a sure shot to keep his place.
We decode why they are crucial for India.
Number game
Rohit and Kohli own brilliant ODI numbers
Rohit has scored 11,895 runs from 288 matches at 48.95. He owns 34 tons and 62 fifties.
369 sixes have flown from his blade.
Meanwhile, Kohli is closing in on 15,000 ODI runs. From 314 matches (302 innings), he owns 14,941 runs at 58.95.
Kohli has smashed 54 hundreds and 79 fifties.
So here are numbers of two ODI legends still standing tall.
Will
Both want to be part of the ODI WC team
Both Rohit and Kohli want to be significant part of the ODI side and representing the Indian cricket team at the ICC Cricket World Cup.
If not, they would have called it quits.
Notably, the World Cup is set to start in October 2027 and if the two continue to remain fit and be amongst the runs, it will boost the Indian side.
WC stats
12 hundreds shared between the two at ODI World Cups
Rohit and Kohli have dominated batting at the ODI World Cup.
Kohli is the 2nd-highest run-scorer in the global tournament with 1,795 runs from 37 matches at 59.83.
He owns 5 tons and 12 fifties.
Rohit is the 4th-highest run-scorer in the tournament's history with 1,575 runs from 28 matches at 60.57.
He has 7 tons and six fifties.
Conclusion
Should India stick with the duo? Conclusion
Age shouldn't be a factor to determine a player's position.
One can look at Mitchell Starc of Australia, who is still going strong in two formats.
Both Rohit and Kohli have been in the set-up for a long time and their pedigree, experience and consistency have been top-notch.
India will need experienced heads and backing these two legends is the way forward.