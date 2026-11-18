Playing his 95th match (169 innings), Chandimal now owns 6,542 runs at 42.48 with the help of 16 tons and 36 fifties.

Notably, he recorded his 9th duck.

As per Cricinfo, Chandimal owns three ducks versus Pakistan. From 17 matches (30 innings), he has scored 996 runs versus Pakistan at 35.57 (100s: 1, 50s: 8).

As many as six of his nine ducks have come in 48 away matches (opposition of home) from 87 innings at 37.81.