Dinesh Chandimal records his 9th duck in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal suffered a 2nd successive failure versus hosts Pakistan in the ongoing 2nd Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. After scoring 7 runs in his side's score of 98 in the 1st innings on Day 1, the veteran Sri Lankan ace bagged a duck on Day 2 as Sri Lanka managed 74/3 at stumps after Pakistan's 325. Here's more.
Information
Chandimal falls to Razaullah
Chandimal came in at number three with Sri Lanka's score reading 8/1. Soon, the side was reduced to 10/2 with pacer Razaullah dismissing the veteran batter for a 8-ball duck. Chandimal was trapped LBW in the 6th over.
Numbers
3rd duck against Pakistan; 6th duck in away matches
Playing his 95th match (169 innings), Chandimal now owns 6,542 runs at 42.48 with the help of 16 tons and 36 fifties.
Notably, he recorded his 9th duck.
As per Cricinfo, Chandimal owns three ducks versus Pakistan. From 17 matches (30 innings), he has scored 996 runs versus Pakistan at 35.57 (100s: 1, 50s: 8).
As many as six of his nine ducks have come in 48 away matches (opposition of home) from 87 innings at 37.81.