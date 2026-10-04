Hope credits 'great man' Dhoni following record-breaking 162* vs India
What's the story
West Indies captain Shai Hope has credited former Indian cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his record-breaking innings. Hope scored an unbeaten 162 runs off 143 balls, leading his team to a historic five-wicket victory over India in the final ODI match of the three-match series. The win marked West Indies's highest successful run chase in ODI history (352 runs).
Match details
Hope's stellar performance
Hope's stellar performance came after India posted a challenging total of 351 runs for seven wickets.
The West Indies chased down the target with 10 balls to spare, ending India's winning streak in the series.
Hope said his approach was influenced by a conversation he had with Dhoni, who told him that one always has more time than they think.
"I had a great chat with the great man MS Dhoni and he was telling me always have more time than you think. So just trying not to focus too much on the end result. Just look at the process, try to break the game down as best as I can and find ways to get the boundaries in the back end," said Hope.
Strategy
Hope's approach to the game
Hope said, "Just trying not to focus too much on the end result. Just look at the process, try to break the game down as best as I can and find ways to get the boundaries in the back end."
He reached his half-century off 46 balls and brought up his 21st ODI hundred from 104 deliveries.
He then shifted gears dramatically, scoring 62 runs off his last 39 balls.
Adversity
Hope opens up on his injury
Hope had to open the innings after Jewel Andrew was injured while taking a catch and was rushed to the hospital.
He also kept wickets for 50 overs in high humidity before going out to bat.
Despite feeling discomfort in his groin after about 30 overs of the chase, Hope chose to push through and hit the winning run.
Winning moment
Historic win for West Indies
After Keemo Paul was dismissed in the 41st over, Hope added 62 runs off 29 balls with Gudakesh Motie to take West Indies over the line.
India's slow over rate meant they had to have an extra fielder inside the circle for the last four overs, something Hope had anticipated.
He fittingly struck the winning run, completing a remarkable chase that gave West Indies their highest successful run chase in ODI cricket.