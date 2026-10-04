Hope credits 'great man' Dhoni following record-breaking 162* vs India

Hope's stellar performance came after India posted a challenging total of 351 runs for seven wickets.

The West Indies chased down the target with 10 balls to spare, ending India's winning streak in the series.

Hope said his approach was influenced by a conversation he had with Dhoni, who told him that one always has more time than they think.

"I had a great chat with the great man MS Dhoni and he was telling me always have more time than you think. So just trying not to focus too much on the end result. Just look at the process, try to break the game down as best as I can and find ways to get the boundaries in the back end," said Hope.