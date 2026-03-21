6 days for IPL: 6 players to represent old teams

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is round the corner. IPL's 19th edition is set to start from March 28 onward. An exciting season awaits fans after the high of India winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Notably, the IPL 2026 season will witness several players return back or re-join old teams. With six days to go, we present six such players.

#1 Tim Seifert: Kolkata Knight Riders New Zealand's wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert will play for Kolkata Knight Riders this season. KKR acquired Seifert for ₹1.50 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction. Notably, Seifert played a solitary game for KKR in IPL 2021 and scored two runs. And he has now returned to the franchise. Seifert owns 7,412 runs in T20s at 29.06 from 316 matches (291 innings), as per ESPNcricinfo.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja: Rajasthan Royals Ravindra Jadeja has made a return to Rajasthan Royals from Chennai Super Kings in a trade deal. It must be noted that Jadeja had previously played for RR in 2008 and 2009. Jadeja scored 135 runs at 19.28 in 2008 but went wicket-less with the ball. In 2009, he scored 295 runs at an average of 26.81 and bagged six scalps at 25.16.

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#3 Rahul Tripathi: Kolkata Knight Riders Rahul Tripathi returned to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the 2026 IPL season, joining for ₹75 lakh in the IPL 2026 mini-auction. Notably, he played for KKR across 2 seasons in 2020 and 2021 respectively. He managed 230 and 397 runs respectively in those two campaigns. Altogether, he has represented 5 different IPL sides and owns 2,291 runs at 26.33.

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#4 Quinton de Kock: Mumbai Indians Quinton de Kock will play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. De Kock, who has played for 6 different teams in the IPL, represented KKR last season. MI acquired de Kock for ₹1 crore in the mini-auction. Earlier, he represented MI across 2019, 2020 and 2021. He scored 529, 503, and 297 runs respectively. Overall, he has 3,309 runs from 115 IPL matches.

#5 Prithvi Shaw: Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw rejoined the Delhi Capitals (DC) for the IPL 2026 season for ₹75 lakh. He played across 7 seasons for DC before being released ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. He found no takers in 2025 and didn't feature last season. However, despite being ignored this time as well, DC bought him back after a last-minute bid in the accelerated auction round.