ICC T20I Rankings: Indian batter Abhishek Sharma reclaims top spot

Abhishek's knock made the 199-run chase a cakewalk in Wellington. He wreaked havoc on the Kiwis alongside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, scoring a whopping 118 runs in the Powerplay.

The former went on to hammer a 35-ball hundred. By the time he was dismissed, India had already raced to 178 in just 10 overs.

Abhishek's tally of 11 tons is now the most for any Indian in T20s. He broke the tie with Virat Kohli (10).