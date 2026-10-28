ICC T20I Rankings: Indian batter Abhishek Sharma reclaims top spot
What's the story
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings. The left-hander scored a blistering 113 off 38 balls in the third T20I against New Zealand, helping India clinch the series with a six-wicket victory. His explosive innings helped him overtake teammate Ishan Kishan, who had taken the top spot from Abhishek in July this year.
Records
Abhishek shatters records in Wellington
Abhishek's knock made the 199-run chase a cakewalk in Wellington. He wreaked havoc on the Kiwis alongside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, scoring a whopping 118 runs in the Powerplay.
The former went on to hammer a 35-ball hundred. By the time he was dismissed, India had already raced to 178 in just 10 overs.
Abhishek's tally of 11 tons is now the most for any Indian in T20s. He broke the tie with Virat Kohli (10).
Information
A look at top three
Abhishek now has the top spot in the Men's ICC T20I Batting Rankings with 89 rating points. Ishan, who earlier held the spot, has slipped to third after missing two successive games. The second spot is now occupied by Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (883).
Dual achievement
Marco Jansen tops Test bowling and all-rounder rankings
South Africa's Marco Jansen has also achieved a major milestone by topping both the bowling and all-rounder rankings in Tests for the first time in his career.
The left-arm pacer played a key role in South Africa's victory over Australia in the second ICC World Test Championship match.
He scored 85 runs and took five wickets in Australia's first innings, helping him surpass India's Ravindra Jadeja in the all-rounders rankings and Australia's Mitchell Starc in the bowling rankings.
Player progress
Other notable gains in T20I rankings
The latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings also saw other players making gains.
India's Sanju Samson jumped six places to 20th among batters, while New Zealand's Finn Allen rose three spots to 25th.
In the bowling rankings, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner moved up seven places to seventh, and India's Arshdeep Singh climbed six positions to 15th.
ODI ascent
Duckett, Brook rise in ODI rankings
In the latest ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings, England's Ben Duckett and Harry Brook each gained six places to seventh and eighth, respectively.
Duckett scored a ton against Pakistan in the ongoing tri-series that also features Sri Lanka.
Meanwhile, Brook made history with the fastest double-century in ODI cricket against Sri Lanka.