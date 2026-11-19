As mentioned, Ackerman is now the fourth South African batter to record 150+ score and a duck in a Test match.

He has joined the likes of Dudley Nourse, Andrew Hudson and Daryll Cullinan.

SA batters with a 150+ scores & a duck in a Test

0 & 231 Dudley Nourse vs Australia, Johannesburg (1935)

163 & 0 Andrew Hudson vs West Indies, Bridgetown (1992)

168 & 0 Daryll Cullinan vs West Indies, Cape Town (1999)

157 & 0 Marques Ackerman vs Bangladesh, Johannesburg (2026)*