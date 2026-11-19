South Africa's Marques Ackerman attains this unique feat in Tests
What's the story
South Africa cricket team batter, Marques Ackerman, has attained a unique feat in Test cricket. Ackerman was dismissed for a duck in the 4th innings of the 1st Test against Bangladesh at Wanderers, Johannesburg. Notably, he had earlier hammered 157 in the match's 2nd innings. As per Cricbuzz, Ackerman is now the fourth South African batter to record 150+ score and a duck in a Test match.
Information
Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismisses Ackerman for a duck
Chasing a 12-run target on Day 5, Ackerman was dismissed for a two-ball duck by spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz. A tossed up ball saw the batter prod forward as he derived an outside edge to be caught at slip.
Record
Ackerman joins these players
As mentioned, Ackerman is now the fourth South African batter to record 150+ score and a duck in a Test match.
He has joined the likes of Dudley Nourse, Andrew Hudson and Daryll Cullinan.
SA batters with a 150+ scores & a duck in a Test
0 & 231 Dudley Nourse vs Australia, Johannesburg (1935)
163 & 0 Andrew Hudson vs West Indies, Bridgetown (1992)
168 & 0 Daryll Cullinan vs West Indies, Cape Town (1999)
157 & 0 Marques Ackerman vs Bangladesh, Johannesburg (2026)*