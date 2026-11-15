2nd Test: Zimbabwe eye win against Afghanistan with 291-run lead
What's the story
Brendan Taylor continued his phenomenal run, helping Zimbabwe extend their lead over Afghanistan in the 2nd Test in Sharjah. On Day 3, Taylor scored a defiant half-century after Afghanistan perished for 217 in response to Zimbabwe's first-innings score of 339. While Afsar Zazai scored a fighting 63 for Afghanistan, Vincent Masekesa took a four-fer. Zimbabwe were 169/7 at stumps, leading by 291 runs.
Summary
Summary of Afghanistan's innings
With Zazai (33) and Naseer Khan Maroofkhil (3) in the middle, Afghanistan resumed at 159/6 on Day 3.
While Vincent Masekesa, Blessing Muzarabani, and Graeme Cremer applied the brakes, Zazai stayed till the end.
He scored 63 off 119 balls (7 fours), guiding Afghanistan to 217. He was the only Afghan player to cross the 40-run mark.
Numbers
Zazai's second 50-plus score in Tests
Zazai raced to his second 50-plus score in Tests, a tally that includes a century.
According to Cricinfo, the right-handed batter, who made his debut in 2018, now has 441 runs from 11 Tests at an average of 25.94.
This was his 22nd half-century in First-Class cricket (6 tons). His red-ball tally includes 3,390 runs at an average of around 35.
Information
Masekesa, Muzarabani share seven wickets
Zazai eventually fell to Masekesa, who also dismissed Rahmanullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, and Ziaur Rahman Sharifi. Masekesa was the pick of Zimbabwe's bowlers, taking 5/54 in 13.4 overs. Blessing Muzarabani also shone with figures of 17-4-38-3.
Numbers
Masekesa's second haul of four-plus wickets
This was Masekesa's second innings haul of four-plus wickets in Test cricket. His tally includes a fifer that he took against Bangladesh.
The Zimbabwe spinner now has 14 wickets from five Tests at an average of 36.85.
He has also raced to 113 wickets from 34 First-Class games at an average of around 33. He now has six red-ball four-fers.
Knock
Taylor extends Zimbabwe's lead
In the second innings, Zimbabwe saw a fine 38-run opening stand.
However, both Ben Curran and Innocent Kaia departed before the 100-run mark.
Taylor, who came in at No. 3, settled down while batting alongside Kaia, Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, and Antum Naqvi.
He brought up his half-century in the final session. Taking Zimbabwe toward 150, Taylor fell to Yamin Ahmadzai.
Information
Twin 50-plus scores for Taylor
Taylor scored 50 off 90 balls (5 fours). The senior batter, who has been in sublime form, recorded his fourth 50-plus score of the ongoing series. He scored a century in the first innings after recording scores of 131 and 82 in the opener.
Numbers
14 half-centuries for Taylor
Apart from eight tons, Taylor now has 14 half-centuries, according to Cricinfo.
In 39 Tests (76 innings), the Zimbabwe batter has raced to 2,802 runs at an average of 38.91. This was his fourth 50-plus score against Afghanistan, including 2 tons.
Taylor now has 414 runs from three Tests (5 innings) at an incredible average of 82.8 against the Afghans.