2nd Test: Zimbabwe eye win against Afghanistan with 291-run lead 

With Zazai (33) and Naseer Khan Maroofkhil (3) in the middle, Afghanistan resumed at 159/6 on Day 3.

While Vincent Masekesa, Blessing Muzarabani, and Graeme Cremer applied the brakes, Zazai stayed till the end.

He scored 63 off 119 balls (7 fours), guiding Afghanistan to 217. He was the only Afghan player to cross the 40-run mark.