Bhaichung Bhutia slams AIFF for FIFA ASEAN Cup snub: Details
What's the story
Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia has criticized the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for opting out of the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup. The decision was made in favor of a high-profile friendly against Brazil on October 3 in Kolkata. Bhutia questioned the rationale behind spending ₹50-70 crore on this match when Indian club football is facing a financial crisis. Here are further details.
Financial concerns
Bhutia questions AIFF's decision
"If Brazil were coming free of cost to play a free friendly match, I have no problem with that. But to pay Brazil ₹50-70 crore to come and play a friendly in India at this moment, the timing is not right," said Bhutia in an interview with PTI.
He further questioned AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey for "completely misguiding" the government and those involved in Indian football.
Club challenges
Indian club football in turmoil
Bhutia pointed out that many Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League clubs are struggling to pay their entry fees.
He asked, "Why do you want to pay ₹50-70 crore at this moment when ISL clubs are shutting down, club after club, and I-League clubs are struggling to pay their entry fees?"
His comments come amid a tumultuous phase for Indian club football.
Competition concerns
India had initially accepted FIFA ASEAN Cup invitation
India had initially accepted FIFA's invitation to the new tournament and was drawn in Division 1 Group A with Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.
The competition is scheduled for the September 21-October 6 FIFA international window. However, the Brazil match on October 3 at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium created a scheduling clash.
"We have such a wonderful tournament, a FIFA-recognised event that is most probably a calendar event every two to four years," Bhutia added.
Development focus
Bhutia calls for focus on long-term development
Bhutia stressed the need for long-term development in Indian football.
He suggested that instead of spending on friendlies, the AIFF should support clubs like East Bengal, who are struggling financially but have qualified for the AFC Champions League 2 group stage.
"If they can play quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals...we will have teams like Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr where Cristiano Ronaldo is playing in Saudi," Bhutia said.
Revival hopes
Hope for new governing body after elections
Bhutia expressed hope that a new governing body after elections later this year could revive Indian football and bring it back into the top 100.
"Hopefully, by the end of this year, once the elections happen and a new body comes in, they can really revive Indian football," he said.
He also welcomed India's upcoming tour of New Zealand on November 12 and 15 as a great opportunity for players to gain experience.
AIFF
AIFF announces India's withdrawal from FIFA ASEAN Cup
AIFF aannounced India's withdrawal from the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup.
The decision comes as a result of India's commitment to a high-profile international friendly against five-time world champions Brazil in October.
AIFF deputy secretary general M Satyanarayanan confirmed the decision. "We have pulled out of the FIFA ASEAN Cup since we can't play both Brazil and FIFA ASEAN Cup," he told PTI.
India
AIFF exploring additional friendly options for India
As per reports, along with Brazil, India are also said to be looking at friendlies against teams that played in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Cabo Verde and Iran are among the teams being considered, but these matches have not yet been officially confirmed by the AIFF.
The federation's decision marks a major departure from its earlier plans this year when it had accepted FIFA's invitation and signed the participation agreement.