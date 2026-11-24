Did Australia consider using mints for ball-tampering? Check out
What's the story
Fresh allegations have surfaced, suggesting that Australia attempted ball-tampering during the first Test against Pakistan in Dubai in October 2018. The claims were made by Gerard Whateley, a journalist for Australian outlet SEN. He said players had discussed using mints to alter the condition of the ball. However, then-captain Tim Paine and head coach Justin Langer intervened to prevent any further controversy.
Alleged tampering
The alleged incident and its aftermath
According to Whateley, the alleged ball-tampering incident occurred when Australia struggled to get movement from the ball during Pakistan's first innings.
A player reportedly asked, "Who's got the mints? Who's doing the ball today?"
This was met with anger by another team member, who questioned why they would risk such behavior so soon after Cape Town.
Despite objections, a substitute fielder was sent to fetch mints from the dressing room.
Response
How Langer reacted; team's stance on ball-tampering
Whateley's investigation also revealed that Langer confronted the players after play, making his displeasure clear by wiping a baggy green cap against his backside.
Australia had been particularly cautious about appearances after the Cape Town scandal, with players reportedly agreeing not to carry mints or lollies onto the field.
Paine even assured support staff members he wouldn't allow any use of mints or lollies to manipulate the ball under his captaincy.
Fallout
Mitchell Marsh confronted David Warner over his role
Whateley's investigation also revealed that Mitchell Marsh confronted David Warner over his role in the sandpaper scandal.
Cameron Bancroft, who was caught using rubbing sandpaper on the ball, had initially said he would take the blame himself, but Steve Smith later said he wanted to share responsibility.
However, during a confrontation at the team hotel, Marsh reportedly challenged Warner and made it clear Bancroft wouldn't be left to take the fall alone.
Inquiry
Questions raised over the Cape Town incident
The latest allegations have reignited questions over whether the Cape Town incident was a one-off act by three players.
Sources now believe ball tampering without sandpaper had been going on for some time before the South Africa Test.
The claims add to the debate over how much of this plan was known in the dressing room, with Usman Khawaja's autobiography and comments from Bancroft and former Australia player Chadd Sayers raising further questions about its widespread knowledge within the team.