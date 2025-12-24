Bruno Fernandes's injury absence is 'impossible' to fill: Ruben Amorim

Manchester United 's captain, Bruno Fernandes , is set for a spell on the sidelines due to a muscle injury sustained during his team's match against Aston Villa in Matchweek 17 of the Premier League 2025-26 season. He will miss the upcoming clash with Newcastle United on Boxing Day. United's manager, Ruben Amorim, has admitted that replacing Fernandes in the squad will be an almost impossible task. Here's more.

Injury impact Amorim expresses uncertainty over Fernandes's recovery timeline Fernandes was substituted during the match against Aston Villa, but Amorim didn't give a specific return date for the midfielder. He also said other players need to step up. "It's impossible to replace Bruno," the head coach said in his pre-match press conference. "But I said that this morning to the team, we need to take the good thing, if there is a good thing on that, and a lot of people need to step up."

Team dynamics Amorim emphasizes team resilience in Fernandes's absence Amorim said the side cannot rely only on Fernandes. "It's not just the creation. On every set-piece, he is the guy organising the team and that is a good opportunity for everyone to step up and realise we can't rely on one player for everything." He said, "We lost Bruno, Bryan [Mbeumo] and Amad in set pieces so this is massive for the team." "This is a good chance for Lucha [Lisandro Martinez], Luke Shaw, all of these guys to step up and have more leaders in the group."

Tactical adjustments Amorim hints at potential changes in playing style Amorim hinted at possible changes in their playing style to cope with Fernandes's absence. The manager is confident that his team can find solutions to play effectively even without key players. "We have other players. We maybe need to see different ways of playing. I think Jack Fletcher did a very good job [against Aston Villa] and that's why when we have this opportunity, we need to give space to guys like Jack and others. We will find solutions to play."

Absentees Man United squad thin due to injuries and other reasons Manchester United are thin in their options with regular first team players missing. Defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire are nursing injuries. Kobbie Mainoo and Fernandes are out injured and it remains to be seen when they return. The likes of Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are away on AFCON duties. Midfielder Casemiro, who missed the match against Villa with a suspension, will return versus the Magpies.

Information Aston Villa defeat Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa continued their impressive form by defeating Manchester United 2-1 at Villa Park. Morgan Rogers was the star of the match, scoring both goals for his side. Matheus Cunha equalized for Man United but couldn't prevent Villa from securing the three points.