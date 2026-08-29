Can Devdutt Padikkal crack India's three-format teams?

Padikkal played at number three for India in the series against Sri Lanka with Sai Sudharsan ruled out due to an injury.

India tour New Zealand in October and will play a two-match Test series in November.

With Sudharsan set to be back, it will be a likely toss-up between the two players.

So Padikkal's journey will once again start from there in terms of being handed a chance and nailing a place down.