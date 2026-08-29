Can Devdutt Padikkal crack India's three-format teams?
What's the story
Devdutt Padikkal won the Player of the Series award in the just concluded Sri Lanka-India Test series. He smashed 167 and 44 in the 1st clash before scoring another valiant hundred (117) in the 2nd encounter. He was India's best batter and played with confidence. It will be a vital upcoming phase for Padikkal, who will want to slowly crack down a spot in all three formats for India.
Context
Why does this story matter?
Padikkal played at number three for India in the series against Sri Lanka with Sai Sudharsan ruled out due to an injury.
India tour New Zealand in October and will play a two-match Test series in November.
With Sudharsan set to be back, it will be a likely toss-up between the two players.
So Padikkal's journey will once again start from there in terms of being handed a chance and nailing a place down.
Longest format
Padikkal can be an integral part of the longest format
Padikkal will be a part of India's set-up in the longest format.
He has the credentials to make things big and force his way into the starting XI.
He averages 69.66 in Tests (100s: 2, 50s: 1).
However, his biggest challenge will be to score overseas.
As per Cricinfo, Padikkal has been sound in First-Class cricket overall. He has 4,128 runs at 45.36 (100s: 11, 50s: 21).
ODIs
Can he enter the ODI set-up?
Padikkal is yet to play an ODI for India. A clearer picture will come about once Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will likely make their way out post the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Padikkal can be utilized at number three, taking Kohli's place.
He has strong numbers in List A cricket, having scored 2,796 runs from 42 matches at 82.23.
He owns 13 hundreds and 14 fifties.
Shor
Getting into the T20I side will be a big challenge
Padikkal will need to rely on the Indian Premier League (IPL).
If he scores runs in the upcoming few editions, he could be amongst the probables.
However, India have huge competition for places in the 20-over format where players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, and Rishabh Pant have failed to nail down berths.
So the road to this format could be difficult.
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