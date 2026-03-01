Andy Flower defends IPL Impact Player rule amidst criticism

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower has defended the controversial Impact Player rule in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . His defense comes as a counter to several players, including India's ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill, who have publicly criticized the rule. Gill had previously described it as making cricket more "one-dimensional." Besides Gill, Axar Patel also criticized the Impact Player rule.

Tactical flexibility Flower calls Impact Player good innovation Flower, a highly respected figure in cricket coaching circles, called the Impact Player rule "a good innovation." He emphasized its potential to engage audiences and provide tactical flexibility for teams. "I think it has been a good innovation, it's interesting to be part of it," Flower said ahead of IPL 2026 season-opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Balanced view Flower says impact player masks selection While supporting the rule, Flower also acknowledged its downsides. He said it could mask some selection challenges in cricket, particularly when teams opt for single-skilled players. "The impact player can hide that, so there are pros and cons I think to it," he added. This balanced perspective highlights the complexity of implementing such rules in competitive cricket leagues like IPL.

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Selection dynamics Impact Player complicates balancing playing XI Flower also spoke about how the Impact Player rule has changed team selection dynamics. He said it has made balancing a playing XI more challenging, as teams now have to consider factors like batting order length. "One of the things I love about cricket is that when you select an 11, one of the challenges you have is balancing your 11," he said.

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