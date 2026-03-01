Andy Flower defends IPL Impact Player rule amidst criticism
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower has defended the controversial Impact Player rule in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His defense comes as a counter to several players, including India's ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill, who have publicly criticized the rule. Gill had previously described it as making cricket more "one-dimensional." Besides Gill, Axar Patel also criticized the Impact Player rule.
Tactical flexibility
Flower calls Impact Player good innovation
Flower, a highly respected figure in cricket coaching circles, called the Impact Player rule "a good innovation." He emphasized its potential to engage audiences and provide tactical flexibility for teams. "I think it has been a good innovation, it's interesting to be part of it," Flower said ahead of IPL 2026 season-opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Balanced view
Flower says impact player masks selection
While supporting the rule, Flower also acknowledged its downsides. He said it could mask some selection challenges in cricket, particularly when teams opt for single-skilled players. "The impact player can hide that, so there are pros and cons I think to it," he added. This balanced perspective highlights the complexity of implementing such rules in competitive cricket leagues like IPL.
Selection dynamics
Impact Player complicates balancing playing XI
Flower also spoke about how the Impact Player rule has changed team selection dynamics. He said it has made balancing a playing XI more challenging, as teams now have to consider factors like batting order length. "One of the things I love about cricket is that when you select an 11, one of the challenges you have is balancing your 11," he said.
Opener
RCB host SRH in IPL 2026 opener
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is set to begin with a thrilling clash between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The opening match will be held at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28. Notably, Ishan Kishan will lead SRH in the team's first few games as regular skipper Pat Cummins is recovering from an injury. Out of 25 matches between the two sides, RCB have won 11 while SRH have emerged victorious on 14 occasions.