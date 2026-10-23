Antonio Conte denies Manchester United negotiations over managerial vacancy
What's the story
Antonio Conte has denied being in "there are currently no negotiations at an advanced stage" with any club, including Manchester United. The denial comes after Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported that Conte had met with United's board about replacing Michael Carrick. The report also claimed that the former Chelsea manager had asked for full control over United's transfer policy and his own staff at Old Trafford.
Clarification
Conte clarifies the rumors
Conte took to Instagram to clarify the rumors surrounding his potential move.
"My name has been linked with numerous clubs, but there are currently no negotiations at an advanced stage," Conte wrote on Instagram.
"I have read reports of financial demands and requests for full control that I have supposedly already made to the clubs mentioned, as well as reservations about what has been described as my strong personality. These reports are unfounded," he added.
Uncertainty
Carrick's future remains uncertain after heavy defeat
Carrick's future at United remains uncertain after a heavy defeat to Como in the UEFA Champions League.
Despite Carrick staying on for Sunday's Premier League match against Bournemouth, sources have revealed that United have started looking for possible replacements, as per BBC Sport.
Former Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe, Conte himself, and ex-Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann are reportedly eyeing the job.
Career highlights
Conte's managerial achievements
Conte, who had a successful playing career with Juventus, is currently a free agent after leaving Napoli at the end of last season.
He won the Serie A title in his first season in Naples and a Supercoppa Italiana in his final campaign.
The 57-year-old also won the Premier League with Chelsea in his first season at Stamford Bridge (2016-17) and beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final the following year.
He also bagged Serie A honors with Juventus and Inter as manager.