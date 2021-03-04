Indian men's tennis player Sumit Nagal registered the biggest win of his career by stunning second seed Christian Garin of Chile in straight sets in the Argentina Open ATP 250 event in Buenos Aires. Nagal overcame Garin 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 43 minutes to make his maiden quarter-final at the ATP Tour level. Here are the details.

Win Biggest win for Nagal in his career

This was the biggest win of Nagal's career. The world number 150 had to clear the qualifiers to make the main draw of the event. Nagal first defeated world number 100 Joao Sousa of Portugal 6-2, 6-0 to set up his clash against Garin. Notably, Garin is ranked 22nd in the world.

Match Nagal delivers in the crucial moments

As per ESPN, Garin managed to win just seven of 22 points on his second delivery. On the other hand, Nagal was the better player when it came to returning first and second serves. He also capitalized on break point opportunities. The Indian tennis star won seven of 19 break points while Garin converted just four of seven break points.

Show Nagal has grabbed the headlines of late

Nagal has been grabbing the headlines of late. He made his Grand Slams singles debut at the 2018 US Open. He won his first Grand Slam singles main-draw match at the US Open last year before bowing out in the second. He also made his main-draw debut at the Australian Open last month. Notably, he was awarded a wild card entry for the tournament.

Information Nagal to face fifth seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas