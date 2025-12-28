Ashes: Travis Head comforted Ben Duckett after video criticism

Star Australian batter Travis Head has revealed that he contacted his England counterpart Ben Duckett after a video that surfaced on social media showed the latter in an allegedly intoxicated state. The incident has drawn scrutiny from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which is investigating reports of players consuming alcohol excessively during their break in Noosa, Queensland. Head spoke about the same after Australia lost the 4th Test to England at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Player solidarity Head expresses concern for Duckett Head, who reportedly shares a good rapport with Duckett, said he was concerned about his well-being after the video went viral. "I get on with Ducky well and reached out to him to see if he was going alright," Head said. He emphasized that everyone is human and that what they do in their personal time should be respected.

Privacy defense Head defends players' right to personal space Head defended the players' right to their personal space during long tours. He said, "I know we live a high-profile life and some people are more high-profile than others." The Australian cricketer also acknowledged that while this incident has drawn a lot of attention, he doesn't see it as a major issue.

Allegations Reports of prolonged drinking sessions in Noosa After the Adelaide Test, multiple media outlets reported that some England players spent a considerable amount of time drinking in Noosa and Brisbane. The break was pre-planned for the Ashes tour and continued even after England fell behind 2-0 in the series. While the entire squad was in Noosa during this period, England's director of cricket, Rob Key, was elsewhere in Queensland. Duckett was embroiled in further controversy after a video of him inebriated did the rounds.

Tour perspective Stance on England's Noosa trip On England's trip to Noosa, Head said he does not have a problem with it as the Australian side has done similar things on past tours. "Everyone else has made a lot more out of it than what it should have been," he said. The Australian cricketer also noted that such activities are common in international cricket and shouldn't be blown out of proportion.