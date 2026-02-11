Is Usman Tariq chucking? Ashwin defends Pakistan spinner's unique action

Pakistan 's Usman Tariq has been embroiled in a 'chucking' controversy during the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup . The mystery spinner, who was instrumental in Pakistan's victory over the USA by taking three wickets, has been in hot water for his bowling action. His bowling action sees him pause near the crease before delivering the ball with a side-arm sling-shot motion.

Support Ashwin on legality of bowling action Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has come to Tariq's defense, saying that the legality of his action can only be determined at an ICC bowling action testing center. He emphasized that judging if a bowler is within the 15-degree mark by on-field umpires is impossible without a real-time in-competition testing tool. "The above is a gray area and to accuse someone for utilizing the gray area is wrong," Ashwin wrote on X.

Rule debate Why are restrictions only for bowlers? Ashwin questions Ashwin also questioned why such restrictions are only imposed on bowlers and not batters. He highlighted that a batter can switch hit or reverse without informing the umpire or bowler after committing to one side, but a similar exemption isn't given to bowlers. "They should first change that rule," Ashwin added.

Twitter Post Here's what Ashwin wrote Okay, let me make it as clear as possible. Firstly, the legalities of his action can only be tested at an ICC bowling action testing Centre.



