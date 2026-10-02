Asian Games (cricket): Favorites India take on Pakistan in final

The pitch at Nisshin is expected to offer some turn and bounce, similar to what was seen in the semi-finals.

Saturday's weather is likely to be sunny with a slight chance of rain (10% probability).

The maximum temperature could reach up to 25 degrees Celsius, making it comfortable for both teams.

The match will begin at 10:00am IST and can be watched live on Sony Sports Network channels and SonyLIV (App & Website).