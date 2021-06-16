Australia announce 18-member squad for white-ball tours of WI, Bangladesh

Aaron Finch will lead the Aussies against West Indies and Bangladesh

Cricket Australia has announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming white-ball tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh. Several high-profile players are set to miss action for the Aussies. Australia will be involved in a full-fledged white-ball series against WI, starting next month. They will play five T20Is against Bangladesh in August 2021. Here are further details on the same.

Several top-notch players to miss action for Australia

Australia are set to miss the services of David Warner, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, and Marcus Stoinis. These players aren't part of Australia's squad for various reasons. Besides them, star batsman Steve Smith is also out with an injury. He is currently nursing an elbow injury.

Key details about the squad

The Aussies have included Dan Christian, Wes Agar, Ben McDermott, and Ashton Turner in the squad. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Alex Carey, Moises Henriques, and Mitchell Swepson are also back in the white-ball squad having missed the recent series against New Zealand. Notably, they were part of the Test squad that was selected for the South Africa tour, which was eventually canceled.

A look at Australia's 18-member squad

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Riley Meredith, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

Hohns has his say on the injured Steve Smith

National selector Trevor Hohns confirmed Smith's injury and said the latter was disappointed to miss out. "Steve Smith was unavailable for selection due to an elbow injury and will now be able to use this time to fully recover ahead of the World Cup and home Ashes Series. Steve was disappointed to miss the tour with the decision made on medical grounds," he said.

Key details about Australia's white-ball tour

Australia will play five T20Is against WI, starting July 10. The final T20I will be played on July 17. Post that, Australia have three ODIs against the Windies, starting July 21. Australia will face Bangladesh in five T20Is. The tour is yet to be confirmed.