Steve Smith called as cover for Aussie skipper Mitchell Marsh

Steve Smith has been called up to Australia's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad as cover for captain Mitchell Marsh. Notably, Marsh was ruled out of Australia's opening match against Ireland. Marsh suffered a groin injury during training earlier this week. This led to the player suffer testicular bleeding. Travis Head is leading the Aussies in their Group B match against Ireland.

Statement Cricket Australia releases a statement regarding Marsh's injury Cricket Australia released a statement on Wednesday regarding Marsh's injury. "Marsh is experiencing ongoing pain and discomfort which is restricting his movement. Scans have confirmed internal testicular bleeding, and he will require a period of rest and rehabilitation. His return to play will be guided by symptom resolution and medical advice," the release stated.

Head What Travis Head said during toss? After winning the toss versus Ireland, Head said, "There's been a couple (niggles), unfortunately. Marsh copped a blow at training a couple of days ago, and no one's been willing to massage it out for him. So he's the unfortunate one." Head also acknowledged that the Pakistan T20I series didn't go their way but emphasized the importance of this tournament.

Changes Inglis opens for Australia With Marsh's injury, Australia were left with only 12 players for the match against Ireland. The team hasn't welcomed all-rounder Tim David until now as he continues his recovery from a hamstring problem. In Marsh's absence, Josh Inglis opened the batting with Head against Ireland. Cooper Connolly was picked in a spin-heavy attack that also includes fellow left-armer Matt Kuhnemann.

