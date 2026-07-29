Will Ben Stokes return for Ashes 2027? Australia coach suggests

McDonald, while speaking on Australian radio station SEN, said he would not be surprised if Stokes returned for the Ashes scheduled in England next year.

He said, "I think the fairytale would be that he comes back out of retirement and takes on one more Ashes and builds a lot of hype on the way in."

This comes after Stokes had reversed his ODI retirement in 2022 to play the ICC World Cup next year.