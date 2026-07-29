Will Ben Stokes return for Ashes 2027? Australia coach suggests
What's the story
Andrew McDonald, the Australian cricket team coach, has hinted that former England captain Ben Stokes could make a surprise return from retirement for the 2027 Ashes. Stokes had announced his retirement from international cricket during the New Zealand series this year. However, he has since played two matches for domestic side Durham in England's 50-over competition, recording two unbeaten 50-plus scores.
Coach's perspective
McDonald speculates on Stokes's potential return
McDonald, while speaking on Australian radio station SEN, said he would not be surprised if Stokes returned for the Ashes scheduled in England next year.
He said, "I think the fairytale would be that he comes back out of retirement and takes on one more Ashes and builds a lot of hype on the way in."
This comes after Stokes had reversed his ODI retirement in 2022 to play the ICC World Cup next year.
Stokes's stance
Stokes remains firm on Test retirement
Despite the speculation, Stokes has recently indicated that he would stick to his decision even if team management approached him in the future.
The uncertainty over England's Test setup has increased with the departure of Brendon McCullum as head coach.
McDonald said he was closely monitoring these developments ahead of the next Ashes series.
Coaching changes
New England coach pivotal in decision
The appointment of England's new Test coach could play a major role in Stokes's potential return.
McDonald said, "I think that whoever the new head coach is that comes in potentially has a conversation with him."
He added that we don't know why Stokes left and there might be an opportunity for the new head coach to persuade him otherwise.
Status
Stokes has turned up for Durham
As mentioned, Stokes recently scored an unbeaten 73 off 51 balls for Durham against Sussex.
In his previous outing, the all-rounder made 108* off 116 balls against Derbyshire. This was his first outing after retiring from international cricket.
The game also marked the all-rounder's List A return.
Stokes earlier announced his international retirement midway through the 3rd Test against New Zealand, a move that drew criticism.