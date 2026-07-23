Australia-England Test in India? CA's Todd Greenberg opens up
What's the story
Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg has suggested that a Test match between England and Australia could be held in India. The idea is to generate more interest in the traditional format of the game. Currently, these two teams only meet in Test matches during the Ashes series, which is played on a home-and-away basis, with each country hosting it roughly every four years.
Possibility
Consideration, not planning: Greenberg
Greenberg told BBC Sport that while there are no current plans for such a match, it's something that could be considered.
However, he stressed that any such arrangement would require approval from both the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
"It's not something that we are planning, but it's open for consideration. We'd have to be open to considering all options" he said.
"Our relationship with the ECB and the BCCI is very strong and clearly there are opportunities in India to put more content in certain areas."
Expansion strategy
BBL match in India
Cricket Australia is also looking to expand its presence in India by taking the Big Bash League (BBL) overseas.
The Melbourne Renegades will play against Perth Scorchers in Chennai this December.
Greenberg said this move is aimed at increasing the global appeal of the competition by tapping into cricket's biggest market.
Test format
Defending day-night Ashes Test at MCG
Greenberg defended the decision to hold the 150th anniversary Test against England under lights.
The match will be played with a pink ball, making it the first men's Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to do so.
Despite some former Australian players expressing their disapproval, Greenberg said his job isn't "to be popular."
He added that playing this game during daytime would have made it difficult for many people due to work and school commitments.