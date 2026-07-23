Australia-England Test in India? CA's Todd Greenberg opens up

Greenberg told BBC Sport that while there are no current plans for such a match, it's something that could be considered.

However, he stressed that any such arrangement would require approval from both the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"It's not something that we are planning, but it's open for consideration. We'd have to be open to considering all options" he said.

"Our relationship with the ECB and the BCCI is very strong and clearly there are opportunities in India to put more content in certain areas."