2nd Test: Confident Bangladesh chase historic series win over Australia
What's the story
After a historic nine-wicket victory over Australia, Bangladesh head into the second and final Test of the series at Mackay's Great Barrier Reef Arena. The win in Darwin was a major upset, especially considering Australia's strong home record. Now, with their sights set on another victory, Bangladesh have a chance to register their maiden Test series win over the Aussies. Here is the match preview.
Game plan
Bangladesh will aim to repeat their Darwin success
To repeat their Darwin success, Bangladesh will have to stick to their winning formula of consistent line and length with a killer instinct on the ball.
The fast bowlers had taken all 10 wickets in Australia's first innings last time around, while Tanzid Hasan scored his maiden Test century.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz also contributed well with both bat and ball in the previous match.
Team changes
Australia make changes to their line-up
In response to their unexpected defeat, Australia have made a major change in their line-up.
Matt Renshaw replaces Jake Weatherald, who failed in both innings at his home ground. However, this is the only change in the already-announced XI.
Despite Josh Hazlewood's impressive six-wicket haul and Cameron Green's century in the second innings, Australia will need more from their players as they look to bounce back against a confident Bangladesh side.
Squad updates
Injury concerns for Bangladesh ahead of 2nd Test
Bangladesh have some injury concerns ahead of the second Test.
Tanzid Hasan woke up with a stiff neck a couple of days ago, while Mushfiqur Rahim was hit on the finger during nets on Thursday.
However, there is no reason to believe they are doubts yet.
The team could also have a selection dilemma with Shoriful Islam declared fit for duty.
Line-ups
A look at the line-ups
Australia (Playing XI): Matt Renshaw, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
Bangladesh (Probable XI): Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain/Shoriful Islam.
H2H
Here's the head-to-head record
Bangladesh and Australia first clashed in Tests in 2003, with the hosts winning 2-0.
Australia then traveled to Bangladesh in the 2005/06 season, winning both Tests.
However, Bangladesh's breakthrough came in the 2017 series against Australia at home.
They beat Australia by 20 runs in the 1st Test in Mirpur. Australia then bounced back in Chattogram to level the two-match series.
Despite Bangladesh's Darwin win, the head-to-head record is 5-2 in Australia's favor.
Performers
Here are the key performers
Steve Smith's 71 in the opener was his 82nd fifty-plus score, the joint third-most for Australia in the format.
Tanzid is one of the two Bangladesh batters with a Test hundred against Australia.
With 435 scalps at 26.60, Mitchell Starc is the third-highest wicket-taker among left-arm bowlers in the format.
Each of Australia's three other frontline bowlers - Cummins, Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon - has also claimed 300-plus Test wickets.
Hasan Mahmud took a historic six-wicket haul in the first match.
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