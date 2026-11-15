Dominant England trounce Australia in Adelaide ODI: Stats

England were sent into bat at the toss for a second-straight match and posted their highest-ever ODI score in Australia at 355/6.

Tom Banton was the main architect of this innings with a stunning 121 off just 99 balls.

He shared a record second-wicket partnership of 137 runs with Joe Root, who contributed a solid 62 runs.

Jordan Cox (67) and Will Jacks (54 not out) also played crucial roles in pushing England's total beyond the 350-run mark.