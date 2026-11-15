Dominant England trounce Australia in Adelaide ODI: Stats
What's the story
England registered a commanding 135-run victory over Australia in the second ODI of the series. The match was played at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Tom Banton was the star of the show with a blistering century, while Gus Atkinson and Sonny Baker wreaked havoc with their bowling spells. As the Aussies won the series opener by seven wickets, England have leveled the three-match affair. Here are the key stats.
Match highlights
Banton's ton powers England to 355/6
England were sent into bat at the toss for a second-straight match and posted their highest-ever ODI score in Australia at 355/6.
Tom Banton was the main architect of this innings with a stunning 121 off just 99 balls.
He shared a record second-wicket partnership of 137 runs with Joe Root, who contributed a solid 62 runs.
Jordan Cox (67) and Will Jacks (54 not out) also played crucial roles in pushing England's total beyond the 350-run mark.
Chase collapse
Atkinson, Baker rattle Australia
In response to England's mammoth total, Australia suffered a major blow as their top four batters fell for single-digit scores.
Gus Atkinson was the chief destroyer with figures of 4/28, while Sonny Baker made his mark by dismissing captain Mitch Marsh.
Matt Renshaw (63) and Cameron Green (64) tried to stabilize the innings with a 98-run partnership but couldn't prevent Australia's defeat.
Banton
Banton gets to his second ODI hundred
Banton struck a knock worth 121 off 99 balls, hitting 12 fours and four sixes during his stay.
Playing his 16th ODI, Banton has raced to 712 runs at an average of 47.46. He clocked his second ODI hundred (50s: 5).
As per Cricinfo, his nine ODI outings in 2026 have resulted in 540 runs at 60 (100s: 2, 50s: 4).
Root
Root becomes 1st Englishman with 50 ODI half-centuries
Root made 62 off 68 balls with the help of five fours.
With this, he became the first English cricketer to reach 50 half-centuries in ODIs (100s: 20).
The batter now owns 8,089 runs from 189 innings at an average of 50.24.
814 of his runs have come across 32 outings versus Australia at 29.07 (50s: 7).
Information
Cox's second ODI fifty
Cox played a quick knock of 67 off just 49 balls, including six fours and a six. As per Cricinfo, this was his second fifty in his 10-match ODI career, which powered him to 234 runs at 26 (SR: 106.84).
Jacks
1,000 ODI runs for Jacks
Meanwhile, Jacks remained unbeaten on a brisk 54 off just 40 deliveries with four boundaries and a six.
This knock powered him past 1,000 ODI runs. He now owns 1,009 runs from 35 matches at an average of 37.37.
This was his seventh fifty, and a third one across seven innings versus the Aussies.
Jacks has completed 235 runs against Australia at 39.16.
Renshaw
Third ODI fifty for Renshaw
Renshaw's 63 off 74 balls was laced with six fours.
He has made a bright start to his ODI career, having raced to 540 runs across 17 matches at 36.
This includes three fifties and a ton.
Overall in List A cricket, Renshaw now has 3,337 runs at an average of around 40 (100s: 8, 50s: 20).
Bartlett
Three-fer for Bartlett
Bartlett was the pick of the Australian bowlers, returning figures of 3/72 in his quota of 10 overs.
This spell took him to 37 wickets in just 14 ODIs at an economy of 5.30.
Other bowlers Riley Meredith, Cooper Connolly, and Spencer Johnson chipped in with a wicket each.
Green
1,000 ODI runs for Green
Green departed for 64 off 82 balls. He hit two sixes.
He completed 1,000 ODI runs en route to this knock.
The all-rounder has done so in what is his 42nd ODI appearance (38 innings).
Green averages 40.57 in ODIs. The one in Adelaide was his fifth fifty (100s: 1).
He has completed 205 ODI runs against England from six matches at 68.33 (50: 1).
Green owns 488 runs in 15 home ODIs at 97.60 (100s: 1, 50s: 3).
Atkinson
Atkinson dents Australia with career-best 4/28
Atkinson picked 4/28 from his 10 overs. With this effort, the Englishman has raced to 30 ODI wickets from 22 matches at 33.06.
His economy is a decent 5.91.
Notably, the pacer has played just three List A matches outside ODIs, taking five wickets in them.
Meanwhile, Liam Dawson and Sam Curran chipped in with two wickets each, while frontline pacers Sonny Baker and Jofra Archer struck once.