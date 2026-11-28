England's recent victories have been marked by impressive batting displays, including a 151-run partnership between the openers, Philip Salt and Aneurin Donald, in Carrara.

However, it was their bowlers who paved the way for a comfortable win in Brisbane.

Jamie Overton, filling in for some senior pacers missing from this series, delivered a five-wicket haul to help restrict Australia to just 108 runs - their lowest-ever T20I score at home.