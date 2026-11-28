4th T20I: Can dominant England seal series versus Australia?
What's the story
The highly anticipated T20I series between Australia and England has taken a surprising turn. After suffering a rare defeat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Australia's cricket team is now on the back foot. England, currently ranked No.1 in T20Is, have won two consecutive matches in Queensland, giving them a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams will now head to Sydney for the fourth match of this five-game series on Sunday (November 29). Here is the preview.
Match analysis
Overton's heroics in Brisbane
England's recent victories have been marked by impressive batting displays, including a 151-run partnership between the openers, Philip Salt and Aneurin Donald, in Carrara.
However, it was their bowlers who paved the way for a comfortable win in Brisbane.
Jamie Overton, filling in for some senior pacers missing from this series, delivered a five-wicket haul to help restrict Australia to just 108 runs - their lowest-ever T20I score at home.
Team adjustments
Australia's line-up
Mitchell Marsh, Australia's captain, accepted his team's performance at the Gabba but remained optimistic about an experimental side with many youngsters.
The Australian public will expect a strong comeback at the SCG on Sunday.
In terms of team composition, Mitchell Owen showed promise after coming in for Lachlan Shaw in the middle order.
However, with Jack Edwards also left out, Australia was left with a long tail.
Edwards could return on his home ground while Billy Stanlake was expensive in his first T20I since 2019.
Team selection
England eye series win
England have added Rehan Ahmed and Asa Tribe to their squad for the last two T20Is.
However, they remained unchanged at the Gabba and may be tempted to stick with a winning XI as they look to seal the series with one game left.
Meanwhile, the Sydney Cricket Ground is expected to offer a balanced surface, where there is going to be a good contest between bat and ball.
It has been a slow-scoring venue lately, with big boundaries and possible assistance for spin bowling.
The match, meanwhile, will get underway at 1:45pm IST.
XIs
Here are the probable XIs
Australia probable XI: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper (wk), Tim David, Mitch Owen, Jack Edwards, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshius, Spencer Johnson/Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa.
England probable XI: Phil Salt, Aneurin Donald, Harry Brook (captain), Jordan Cox (wk), Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.
Information
A look at the H2H record
As per Cricinfo, the two sides have clashed 29 times in the 20-over format. England narrowly lead the head-to-head record 14-13, with two games not having a result. In Australia, the hosts have a 9-4 win-loss record from 14 meetings (NR: 1).
Performers
Here are the key performers
In the previous game, Overton claimed only the second five-wicket haul by an England bowler in T20 internationals.
Aneurin Donald's 127 runs in this series have come at a stunning strike rate of 244.23.
All three fallen England wickets in the third T20I went to Riley Meredith's credit. The pacer's four overs went for 30 runs.
Nikhil Chaudhary scored a match-winning 66 in the series opener, besides trapping a couple of batters.
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