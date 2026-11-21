1st T20I: Nikhil Chaudhary produces match-winning all-round show against England
What's the story
Australia have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against England, thanks to an all-round performance from Nikhil Chaudhary. The match, played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), ended in a thrilling last-over finish with Australia winning by three wickets. This was Australia's fourth straight victory over England at the MCG in T20Is.
Bowling performance
Chaudhary's bowling helps Australia restrict England
Australia made a strong comeback with Chaudhary dismissing a set Harry Brook for 65. England were reduced to 110/3.
Ben Dwarshuis then removed Tom Banton for 39 off 22 balls, while Chaudhary trapped Sam Curran to finish with impressive figures of 2/21 from his four overs.
Despite dropping six catches in the field, disciplined middle-over bowling kept England's scoring rate in check.
Jordan Cox (27 off 20) and Liam Dawson (17 off 14) added a vital seventh-wicket stand as England finished with a total of 187/9.
Chase details
Australia get off to a slow start in run-chase
In reply, Australia had a slow start with Liam Dawson bowling two tight overs and Jake Fraser-McGurk dismissed for one in the first over.
However, Sam Harper gave an aggressive start with a quickfire 32 off 15 balls during a 50-run partnership with Mitchell Marsh.
After Harper was dismissed at the end of Powerplay, Chaudhary anchored the chase alongside Marsh, adding 42 runs.
The Australian captain chipped in with a vital 37 off 32 balls before falling to Curran in the 11th over.
Final moments
Chaudhary and Edwards see a thrilling 3-wicket win for Australia
Chaudhary brought up a 32-ball 50 and kept Australia in the hunt with Tim David. He added 48 runs alongside David.
However, a late collapse of four wickets for 25 runs threatened to derail the hosts.
Jamie Overton dismissed Chaudhary in the 18th over with the Aussies being 168/7.
With 11 runs needed off the final over, Jack Edwards sealed the victory in dramatic fashion - hitting the first ball over fine leg for six, running two braces, and steering a full toss through point for four on the penultimate ball.
Numbers
A look at Chaudhary's numbers
In four matches for Australia, Chaudhary now has 4 scalps at 17.25.
Overall in the 20-over format, he has picked 34 scalps from 71 matches (53 innings) at 29.85.
With the bat, his knock of 66 had six fours and 2 sixes.
He recorded his maiden fifty for the Aussies.
Overall in the 20-over format, he has scored 1,225 runs from 71 matches (63 innings) at 23.55, as per Cricinfo. He clocked his 3rd fifty.