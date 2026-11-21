Australia made a strong comeback with Chaudhary dismissing a set Harry Brook for 65. England were reduced to 110/3.

Ben Dwarshuis then removed Tom Banton for 39 off 22 balls, while Chaudhary trapped Sam Curran to finish with impressive figures of 2/21 from his four overs.

Despite dropping six catches in the field, disciplined middle-over bowling kept England's scoring rate in check.

Jordan Cox (27 off 20) and Liam Dawson (17 off 14) added a vital seventh-wicket stand as England finished with a total of 187/9.