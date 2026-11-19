What makes PV Sindhu one of India's greatest athletes?
What's the story
India has produced several outstanding sporting personalities, but PV Sindhu occupies a special place in the country's sporting history. Her achievements extend beyond badminton titles, with Olympic medals, world championship success and remarkable consistency against elite opponents. From breaking barriers for Indian women to handling pressure on the biggest stages, Sindhu has built a legacy defined by determination, discipline and an extraordinary competitive spirit.
#1
Two Olympic medals in consecutive Games
Sindhu created history at Rio 2016 Olympics by becoming the first Indian woman to win an Olympic silver medal.
Five years later, she secured bronze at Tokyo 2020 Olympics (held in 2021), defeating China's He Bingjiao in the playoff.
This made her the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals. Delivering podium finishes at consecutive Olympics established her as an exceptional competitor.
#2
Becoming India's first badminton world champion
Another defining achievement came in 2019 when Sindhu won the BWF World Championships in Basel.
She defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the final to become the first Indian to capture the women's singles world title.
The triumph followed two consecutive runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018, highlighting her ability to learn from disappointment and eventually conquer the biggest challenge.
#3
Five World Championships medals
Sindhu's World Championships record reflects her ability to compete consistently against the best.
She collected five medals at the tournament: bronze in 2013 and 2014, silver in 2017 and 2018, and gold in 2019.
Winning medals across various editions showed that her success was not built around one breakthrough performance, but sustained excellence at the highest level over many successive international seasons.
#4
Completing her Commonwealth Games medal collection
Sindhu has also delivered across major multi-sport competitions.
At the Commonwealth Games (CWG), she completed a full set of singles medals with bronze in 2014, silver in 2018 and gold in 2022.
She also won silver in women's singles at the 2018 Asian Games and bronze in 2014.
These achievements underline her ability to adapt to different formats, conditions and competitive pressures against strong international opposition.
#5
Inspiring the next generation of Indian athletes
Sindhu's influence reaches beyond her medal collection.
Her Olympic and World Championship performances helped bring greater visibility to badminton, particularly among young Indian women.
She became a role model for aspiring athletes and showed that Indian players could challenge established powers consistently.
Her journey has encouraged wider participation and raised expectations for what Indian badminton can achieve internationally for generations to come.