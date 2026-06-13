Bangladesh won the first two games of the series convincingly (Image Source: X/@cricketcomau)

3rd ODI: Confident Bangladesh eye historic whitewash against Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:22 pm Jun 13, 202603:22 pm

What's the story

Bangladesh will chase history when they take on Australia in the third and final ODI of the series. The match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday. Having won the first two games of the series convincingly, Bangladesh are now looking to complete a historic 3-0 series whitewash. The Aussies, meanwhile, will fight for a consolation victory. Here is the match preview.