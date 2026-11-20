Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy faces double punishment after ICC Code breach
What's the story
Bangladesh cricketer Towhid Hridoy has been fined 40% of his match fee and awarded two demerit points for breaching Level 1 of the ICC code of conduct. The incident took place during the fourth day of Bangladesh's first Test against South Africa in Johannesburg. Hridoy was heard criticizing the on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Alex Wharf after play was suspended due to bad light.
Disciplinary breach
Hridoy's comments were 'aggressive and unbecoming'
Hridoy's comments were described as "aggressive and unbecoming," leading to a breach of Article 2.8 of the ICC code of conduct for players and player support personnel.
This article deals with "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match."
Hridoy accepted his offense and the punishment proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft.
Match details
Hridoy scored a century in the 1st Test
Despite the disciplinary action, Hridoy had a stellar outing in the Test match, scoring 137 off 227 balls in the first innings.
He came to bat when Bangladesh was struggling at 22 for 3 and helped his team post a total of 400.
However, Bangladesh lost by nine wickets early on day five after collapsing in their second innings, having scored 168.
South Africa then chased down a 12-run target.
Information
A look at SA vs BAN remaining schedule
The second Test of the two-match series will be held from November 23 in Centurion. After that, the two teams will play three ODIs and three T20Is, concluding their tour on December 13.