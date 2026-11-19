Nahid Rana cleared to play for Bangladesh after injury layoff
What's the story
Bangladesh fast bowler Nahid Rana is set to make his international comeback after a long injury layoff. He was recently cleared by medical experts in Australia for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. Rana had been ruled out of the ongoing Test series due to a labrum tear but has now completed his rehabilitation and is bowling at full strength.
Recovery process
Rana's rehab in Australia
Rana recently returned home after completing his rehab in Australia, where he also underwent a medical assessment by renowned physicians.
He updated the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) about his current physical condition on Thursday.
"He came to meet BCB physicians and as per report provided by the Australian physicians he has been cleared to take part in ODIs against South Africa," a source confirmed to Cricbuzz.
Injury setbacks
Rana's injury woes
Rana was ruled out of the South Africa Test series due to a labrum tear, a new injury after a string of setbacks.
He had suffered a grade two side strain on the Zimbabwe tour in July, which kept him out of the Australia tour, Asian Games, and one-off Test against Afghanistan.
During rehab, he suffered another glute injury that ruled him out of the UAE tri-series with Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.
Return strategy
BCB monitoring Rana's progress
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief selector Habibul Bashar had earlier said they weren't rushing Rana back.
However, given the current situation, he appears to have recovered enough for a return in the ODIs against South Africa.
The BCB medical team has devised a plan until November 24 to monitor Rana's progress before deciding on his participation in the series.