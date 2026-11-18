On Day 3, Mahmud dismissed opener Aiden Markram (4) as the hosts were 5/1.

In the 55th over of South Africa's innings, Mahmud removed the dangerous Marques Ackerman, who smashed a commanding 157.

South Africa were 268/3 at this stage.

Matthew Breetzke was Mahmud's third victim with the Proteas being reduced to 279/4 and the match very much in balance.

However, fighting knocks from Ryan Rickelton and Kagiso Rabada bolstered the hosts on Day 4.

Mahmud completed his four-fer with the wicket of Simon Harmer.