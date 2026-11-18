Johannesburg Test, Hasan Mahmud bags four-fer versus South Africa: Stats
What's the story
South Africa took a commanding lead in the Johannesburg Test against Bangladesh, with a first-innings advantage of 157 runs. The hosts scored 557 runs in their first innings after Bangladesh managed 400. For the visitors, Hasan Mahmud bagged a four-fer for his side in South Africa's 557. He bowled 30.4 overs and collected 4/118 (3 maidens). Here we decode his performance and stats.
Bowling
A gutsy effort from Mahmud
On Day 3, Mahmud dismissed opener Aiden Markram (4) as the hosts were 5/1.
In the 55th over of South Africa's innings, Mahmud removed the dangerous Marques Ackerman, who smashed a commanding 157.
South Africa were 268/3 at this stage.
Matthew Breetzke was Mahmud's third victim with the Proteas being reduced to 279/4 and the match very much in balance.
However, fighting knocks from Ryan Rickelton and Kagiso Rabada bolstered the hosts on Day 4.
Mahmud completed his four-fer with the wicket of Simon Harmer.
Numbers
Mahmud claims his 2nd four-fer
Playing his 20th match for Bangladesh, Mahmud has raced to 63 wickets at 28.77 from 35 innings.
He bagged his 2nd four-fer (5w: 5).
In three matches against South Africa, Mahmud owns 7 scalps at 39.85.
As per Cricinfo, 37 of his 63 scalps have come in 11 away matches (home of opposition) from 18 innings at 27.62 (4w: 1, 5w: 3).
Do you know?
Mahmud is closing in on 150 First-Class scalps
Mahmud is closing in on 150 First-Class scalps. Playing his 45th match (78 innings), Mahmud has amassed 148 wickets at 26-plus. He collected his 7th four-fer (5w: 7).