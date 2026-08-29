Liverpool agree deal for PSG's Bradley Barcola: Presenting key details
What's the story
Liverpool have finalized an agreement to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Reds will pay an initial fee of £106 million (€125m) with potential add-ons that could take the total to around £123 million (€145m), as per The Athletic. This move comes as a strategic step by Liverpool to bolster their attacking line-up after the departure of key players like Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz in recent seasons.
Transfer details
Deal includes £4.3m solidarity payment
The deal also includes a £4.3 million (€5m) solidarity payment for Barcola, which will be paid. This is part of the sell-on fee agreed between Lyon and PSG when the player moved in 2023.
Barcola, who was a regular for Luis Enrique's side last season, scored 13 goals and assisted seven in 49 appearances across all competitions.
Player profile
A look at Barcola's career stats
Barcola is a versatile player who can operate as a left-winger, right-winger, or striker.
He has scored 39 goals and provided 37 assists in 152 appearances since his first-team debut in the 2021-22 season for PSG.
29 of his goals came in Ligue 1 from 88 appearances.
Before that, he made 47 appearances for Lyon, scoring 7 goals.
The Lyon academy product also played a key role for France at this summer's FIFA World Cup, featuring in all eight matches and scoring three goals.
Squad dynamics
What does Barcola's arrival mean for Gakpo?
Barcola's arrival at Anfield could cast doubt on the future of Cody Gakpo.
Both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are said to be interested in the Netherlands forward.
Despite this, Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has expressed his desire to keep Gakpo at the club, praising his attitude and performance since returning from World Cup duties.
Gakpo started the Premier League opening match against Newcastle United this season and scored in a 2-2 draw.
Twitter Post
Deal agreed!
🚨 Liverpool complete agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Bradley Barcola. Deal for 23yo #PSG winger worth £106m + up to £17m add-ons (€125m + €20m package). France int’l poised to do medical in next 24hr & join #LFC on 5yr contract @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/UMtgD4XEIQ— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 29, 2026
Do you know?
Barcola won 13 pieces of silverware with PSG
Barcola won a whopping 13 trophies with PSG, including three Ligue 1 honors and two UEFA Champions League titles. He also won two Coupe de France and 3 Trophée des Champions. He also bagged the UEFA Super Cup twice and FIFA Intercontinental Cup once.
3rd player
Barcola will surpass the £116.5m deal Liverpool paid for Wirtz
Barcola will become the 3rd Liverpool signing to cost £100m-plus in the club's history.
He will also become Liverpool's second most expensive signing ever after Alexander Isak, who was signed from Newcastle United last summer for £125m.
Meanwhile, Barcola will surpass the £116.5m deal Liverpool shelled out for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz last summer.