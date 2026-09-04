Dissecting the centuries for India in Women's T20Is
What's the story
In a stunning display of batting prowess, Smriti Mandhana led India to a massive 137-run victory over Hong Kong, China in the Women's Asia Cup. The match, held in Dubai, saw Mandhana score an impressive 124 runs off just 64 balls. Her stellar performance, which was laced with 14 fours and seven sixes, helped India post a formidable total of 193/5. On this note, we look at the centuries by Indian batters in WT20I cricket.
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Smriti Mandhana: 124 vs Hong Kong, China
Mandhana's innings in the aforementioned game made her the first Indian woman to score two centuries in T20 cricket.
The opener paced her knock to perfection as her scoring rate kept going up.
It was indeed a one-woman show as Shafali Verma, who contributed 28 runs, was the only other Indian to cross the 15-run mark.
Mandhana, who reached her century in just 57 deliveries, became just the second centurion in Women's Asia Cup history.
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Smriti Mandhana: 112 vs England
Mandhana's maiden hundred in the format came against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, last year.
The opener tormented the English bowlers en route to a record-breaking 62-ball 112, a knock laced with 15 fours and three sixes.
Thanks to her brilliance, India compiled 210/5 in their 20 overs. England later perished for 113, handing India a 97-run win.
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Harmanpreet Kaur: 103 vs New Zealand
In 2018, Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian to score a century in WT20Is.
She slammed a 51-ball 103 while leading India against New Zealand in the 2018 ICC Women's T20 World Cup encounter in Providence.
Her knock, which had seven fours and eight sixes, powered India to 194/5 in 20 overs.
The White Ferns were later restricted to 160/9.