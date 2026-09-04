Dissecting the centuries for India in Women's T20Is 

Mandhana's innings in the aforementioned game made her the first Indian woman to score two centuries in T20 cricket.

The opener paced her knock to perfection as her scoring rate kept going up.

It was indeed a one-woman show as Shafali Verma, who contributed 28 runs, was the only other Indian to cross the 15-run mark.

Mandhana, who reached her century in just 57 deliveries, became just the second centurion in Women's Asia Cup history.