Asia Cup trophies to be brought to BCCI office: Saikia
What's the story
Devajit Saikia, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has confirmed that both men's and women's Asia Cup trophies will be brought to their head office in Mumbai. The statement comes after India's women's team declined to accept their winners' medals and the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi last week.
Trophy assurance
Saikia's promise after BCCI AGM
Saikia made the promise after the BCCI's 95th Annual General Meeting.
"Asia Cup trophies... we hope it will come one day," he said in Mumbai on Friday, as per Cricinfo.
"I will not give you a timeline, but I can assure you that both the trophies will come up and land up in this BCCI head office at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai."
Leadership change
Naqvi's term ending in April 2027
Saikia's comments come as Naqvi's term as ACC president nears its end. His tenure will conclude in April 2027.
The Indian team had conducted its own medal presentation for the best fielder after winning against Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup final last Sunday.
BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla and Saikia presented the fielding medal to Nandani Sharma, who took two diving catches during the final match.
Institutional stance
BCCI's firm stand on not receiving trophy
Saikia had earlier said it was a "firm institutional decision" not to accept the award from Naqvi.
"Our position had been communicated to the ACC in advance that the Indian team would not participate in the trophy presentation under the circumstances," he told PTI.
"Given the circumstances and the sentiments prevailing in the country, the BCCI felt that it would not be appropriate for the team to receive the trophy in the proposed manner."
Diplomatic tensions
India have refused to shake hands with Pakistan
Following cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan in May 2025, Indian players have refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts and representatives.
Nearly a year ago, Suryakumar Yadav-led men's team also skipped the post-match presentation after winning against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final.
Only the runners-up were awarded their medals during this delayed ceremony.