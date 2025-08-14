Decoding the best bowling figures for West Indies in ODIs

The 2025 West Indies versus Pakistan ODI series at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba, saw the hosts win the deciding 3rd encounter. West Indies beat Pakistan by a mammoth 202 runs to win the three-match series 2-1. Pacer Jayden Seales picked 6/18 to register the 3rd-best bowling figures for WI in ODI cricket. Here we decode the best figures by WI bowlers.

#1 Winston Walter Davis - 7/51 vs Australia, Leeds (1983) The 1983 World Cup saw Winston Walter Davis bamboozle Australia with figures worth 7/51 at Edgbaston in Leeds. The Windies posted 252/9 in 60 overs with Larry Gomes scoring 78. In response, Davis' brilliance meant Australia were folded for 151 in 30.3 overs. David' 7/51 from 10.3 overs rattled the Aussies. The pacer cleaned up the entire Australian middle order with sheer tenacity.

#2 Colin Croft - 6/15 vs England, Kingston (1981) The 1st ODI between West Indies and England in the 1981 series saw Colin Croft pick 6/15 in Kingston, Jamaica. In this low-scoring affair, the Windies scored 127 from 47.2 overs. Everton Mattis managed a valiant 62. In response, England fell short by two runs. Croft was the chief architect with the ball. He managed 6/15 from 9 overs (4 maidens).