Bhuvneshwar Kumar reaches 50 wickets in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
What's the story
Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar unlocked a special achievement in T20 cricket on Sunday. The right-arm seamer completed 50 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's premier domestic T20 tournament. He achieved the feat with his first wicket for Uttar Pradesh against Jharkhand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Bhuvneshwar dismissed Shikhar Mohan on the first delivery as Jharkhand attempted to chase 182.
Milestone
Bhuvneshwar's SMAT milestone
Bhuvneshwar made his debut in the elite T20 tournament back in 2009. He completed 50 wickets in his 41st match.
Across 41 innings, the Indian seamer has an average of around 18 with an economy rate of under 7. His tally includes a five-wicket haul (5/16).
In his last appearance, Bhuvneshwar took 3/19 from four overs, powering UP to victory against Chandigarh.
Comeback
Bhuvneshwar's T20I comeback
Bhuvneshwar, who was sidelined since November 2022, made an unlikely comeback to international cricket this year. He returned to the T20I setup for the New Zealand series.
However, he couldn't replicate his domestic performances in New Zealand. He took a solitary wicket across four innings, recording an economy rate of 11.25.
It remains to be seen if he will be picked again.