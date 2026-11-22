Bhuvneshwar made his debut in the elite T20 tournament back in 2009. He completed 50 wickets in his 41st match.

Across 41 innings, the Indian seamer has an average of around 18 with an economy rate of under 7. His tally includes a five-wicket haul (5/16).

In his last appearance, Bhuvneshwar took 3/19 from four overs, powering UP to victory against Chandigarh.