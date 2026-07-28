Real Madrid have no plans of selling Vinicius Junior
What's the story
Real Madrid have no plans of selling Vinicius Junior, Sky Sports News reported on Tuesday. The Spanish club is confident that Vinicius will agree to a new contract, despite Arsenal's interest in him. The Gunners have been keeping a close eye on his situation as he has just one year left on his current deal with Los Blancos. However, Vinicius is set to continue at Real Madrid.
Contract talks
Real and Vinicius's representatives to hold further discussions
Further discussions between Real Madrid and Vinicius's representatives are scheduled for this week, Sky Sports News reported.
The goal of these talks is to make progress on a new long-term contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.
New manager Jose Mourinho is said to rate Vinicius highly and wants him to remain one of his top Galacticos in the team.
Arsenal
Arsenal explored move to sign Real Madrid winger
Premier League champions Arsenal were considering a move for Real Madrid winger Vinicius.
The Brazilian international was on a list of potential targets as the Gunners look to strengthen their attacking options.
However, no formal discussions have taken place between the clubs yet, as per David Ornstein of The Athletic.
Arsenal's interest in Vinicius was approved at all levels within the club, The Independent reported.
Diamonde
Real Madrid are set to sign winger Yan Diomande
Meanwhile, Real Madrid are set to sign teenage sensation Yan Diomande.
An agreement has been cloded with RB Leipzig for fee over €100m for the Ivorian winger.
Diomande is set to fly to Madrid this week for medical tests and contract signing until June 2031, as per Fabrizio Romano.
RB Leipzig had earlier turned down an £85.4 million bid from Real Madrid.
The offer consisted of an initial fee of £76.9 million with an additional £8.5 million in add-ons.